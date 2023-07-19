Home

Mumbai: With an aim to promote and improve the statistics of girls in the state, the Maharashtra government on April 1, 2016 started Majhi Kanya Bhagyashree Yojana. Beneficiaries of this scheme include families with one or two daughters. The Maharashtra government provides Rs 50,000 for a girl child and parents with two girl children are given Rs 25,000 for each daughter. It is important to note that the beneficiaries are not given financial assistance for the third girl child.

Under this scheme, the government takes care of the education of girl children.

Majhi Kanya Bhagyashree Yojana: Key Details

Maharashtra government on April 1, 2016 started Majhi Kanya Bhagyashree Yojana to promote and improve the statistics of girls in the state The Maharashtra government provides Rs 50,000 for a girl child and parents with two girl children are given Rs 25,000 for each daughter. The government takes care of the education of girl children in the state The beneficiary must have a permanent residential address in Maharashtra to register for the scheme. A joint account is opened in the bank account in the name of the mother and daughter and accident insurance of Rs 1 lakh along with an overdraft of Rs 5,000 is provided. Under this scheme, Rs 50,000 is given to the parents within a year after the birth of their girl child. After the birth of two daughters, Rs 25,000 each is given in the name of the two girls. To register for the scheme, it is also imperative to have a government identification card like an Aadhaar card, a bank account passbook of the mother or the girl child, a mobile number, a passport-size photograph, address proof and income proof.

How to apply:

For the convenience of the beneficiaries, we have mentioned the steps via which they can apply for the scheme:

Visit the official website of the government of Maharashtra https://maharashtra.gov.in/1125/Home.

Download the form available and fill out the application form.

Attach the required documents to the form and send the form to the Office of Women and Child Development.

The government will verify the details.

Once approved, the government will deposit the money.

The application forms can also be collected from your nearest Anganwadi Centre.

