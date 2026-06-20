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Major accident at Hanuman temple in Parbhani, Maharashtra as hall roof collapses; about 25 people trapped under debris

Police and local authorities are conducting rescue operations at the site, and the injured are being rushed to the hospital.

Written by: Tahir Qureshi Edited by: Tahir Qureshi
Updated: June 20, 2026, 5:48 PM IST
Accident, Hanuman temple, Parbhani, Maharashtra, Maharashtra Hanuman Temple
(Images: X)

New Delhi: The roof of the hall of a Hanuman temple in Parbhani, Maharashtra, has collapsed, and several people are feared trapped in the debris. Reports indicate that people are also trapped beneath the staircase. As it was Saturday, the number of devotees present for ‘Kirtan’ and ‘Mahaprasad’ was higher than usual.

“The slab of the temple’s ‘sabha-mandap’ (outer hall) collapsed around 3.30 pm. The police and district administration have sent their teams, and a rescue operation is underway,” a police official told news agency PTI.

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According to reports, construction work was underway at the temple when this tragic incident occurred. Panic and chaos ensued at the premises following the collapse. Police and local authorities are conducting rescue operations at the site, and the injured are being rushed to the hospital.

Many ambulances have been deployed to the scene, and those rescued from the debris are being immediately sent to the hospital. Efforts are underway to clear the rubble using cranes and rescue the trapped individuals. The administration has appealed to the public not to crowd the accident site unnecessarily.

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About the Author

Tahir Qureshi

Tahir Qureshi

Tahir Qureshi is a senior sub-editor at India.com, whose primary duties are writing news related to different beats like National. World, Business, and viral. He also breaks stories and then follows t ... Read More

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