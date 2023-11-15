By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Major Accident In J&K: 25 Killed, Dozens Injured After Bus Falls In Chenab River Gorge in Doda
The bus bearing registration number JK02CN-6555 skidded off the road near Trungal - Assar on Batote-Kishtwar National Highway and fell 300 feet downhill.
Jummu: At least twenty five people were killed and dozen of other suffered injuries on Wednesday after a passenger bus plunged into the Chenab River gorge in Jammu and Kashmir’s Doda. According to local reports, the vehicle was on its way from the Poonch sector to Bandi Chechiyan village in Poonch when the accident took place.
Some travellers are reported to be critical. The injured have been admitted to Assar’s primary health care (PHC) centre.
