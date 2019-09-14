New Delhi: In what can be called as a major blow to the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), the party’s Lok Sabha MP Udayanraje Bhosale on Saturday joined Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

A descendant of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Bhosale joined the saffron party in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis.

Earlier in the day, Bhosale had submitted his resignation to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla in Delhi.

A three-time MP of the NCP, he was earlier a member of the BJP and had even served as the member of the state cabinet of the Shiv Sena-BJP alliance in the Maharashtra Assembly in 1998.

Ahead of the assembly elections in Maharashtra, which are expected to be held later this year, a number of senior leaders from the opposition NCP and Congress are joining the ruling BJP and Shiv Sena.

The 53-year-old Bhosale had recently appreciated Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis for carrying out developmental works in Satara area.