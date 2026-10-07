Major boost for IAF! US firm delivers four GE F404 Engines, Tejas fighter jets production set to speed up

The Tejas fighter jet is about to gain new momentum. American fighter jet engine manufacturer GE Aerospace has begun supplying engines for the Tejas. India had placed an order for 99 F404 jet engines with the American company in 2021.

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Major boost for IAF! US firm delivers four GE F404 Engines, Tejas fighter jets production set to speed up (Pic: X)

India’s Tejas fighter jet program has gained new momentum after an American aircraft manufacturer has delivered four F404 engines for the Tejas fighter jet, also known as the indigenous Rafale fighter jet. Delays in engine supply adversely affected the Tejas fighter jet program, leaving it significantly behind schedule. Now, the likelihood of it picking up speed has increased. The American company has begun supplying engines for the Tejas fighter jet program. Four F404s were delivered in September. It is reported that plans to supply 20 such jet engines are on track.

According to the information, American company GE Aerospace has signed a contract with India. Indigenous Light Combat Aircraft TejasFour F404-IN20 engines have been delivered to Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) in September 2026 for the program, a company spokesperson told news agency ANI. The company continues to progress towards meeting its target of supplying 20 engines between June and December 2026. The GE Aerospace spokesperson further stated that the company is focused on supplying the engines needed to power India’s Tejas fighter aircraft. The company also emphasized its partnership with HAL and the Indian Air Force. Prior to the September shipment, three engines were delivered to HAL in August.

Former HAL Chairman DK Sunil told ANI in April that GE had assured the supply of 20 F404 engines between June and December 2026. HAL had ordered 99 F404-IN20 engines from GE in 2021 for the Tejas Mk1A program. The first engine under this order arrived in India on March 25, 2025. According to GE, the F404-IN20 engine production line had been shut down for nearly five years when the additional order was received. The company had to restart production and reactivate the global supply chain. Sean Warren, General Manager of GE’s Combat and Trainer Engines business, explained that this process was made more challenging by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Engine agreement for twin seater fighter jet also

GE’s involvement with the Tejas program goes back much further than the Mk1A order. The F404-IN20 engine was selected for the single-engine fighter aircraft in 2004. According to the company, by 2016 it had supplied 65 engines to HAL. Meanwhile, the Tejas Mk1A program has also expanded. In September 2025, the Ministry of Defense signed a contract with HAL worth over ₹62,370 crore for 97 additional LCA Mk1A aircraft.

This includes 68 fighters and 29 twin-seaters. Delivery is scheduled to be completed over six years, starting in 2027-28. These aircraft will have over 64 percent indigenous content. Furthermore, in April 2026, GE Aerospace and the Indian Air Force announced an agreement to establish an F404-IN20 engine depot in India. The Air Force will own, operate and maintain the facility, while GE will provide technical support, training, spare parts and specialized equipment.