Jammu: In a major crackdown on stone pelters and 'anti-nationals', the Jammu and Kashmir administration ordered the denial of security clearance required for passport and other government services to all those involved in the aforesaid activities. An order to this effect was issued by the senior superintendent of police (SSP), CID, Special Branch (SB), Kashmir, on Saturday.

The order directed all the field units under it to ensure that the person’s involvement in law and order, stone-pelting cases, and other crime prejudicial to the security of the state be specifically looked into during verification related to passport, service, and any other verification related to government schemes.

The same must be corroborated from the local police station records, the order read.

The SSP also said digital evidence like CCTV footage, photographs, videos and audio clips, quadcopter images available in the records of the police, security forces, and security agencies be also referred during the verification.

Any subject found involved in any such cases must be denied the security clearance, the SSP, CID-SB, Kashmir said.

BJP Welcomes Move

Jammu and Kashmir BJP chief Ravinder Raina welcomed the administration’s decision to deny security clearance for passports and other government services to all those involved in stone-pelting or subversive activities.

Raina said it is a great step and would serve as a severe blow to those elements conspiring against the country and fleeing abroad to escape accountability.

(With agency inputs)