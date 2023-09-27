Major Crackdown On Khalistan Terror-Gangster Nexus As NIA Launches Raids Across 50 Locations

The raids were underway at 30 locations in Punjab, 13 locations in Rajasthan, four locations in Haryana, two locations in Uttarakhand and separate locations in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh.

Major Crackdown On Khalistan Terror-Gangster Nexus As NIA Launches Raids Across 50 Locations

New Delhi: In major crackdown on the Khalistani-gangster nexus, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday launched raids at multiple locations across Punjab, Haryana, Delhi-NCR, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh. According to the officials, the raids were underway at more than 50 locations.

Trending Now

The raids were underway at 30 locations in Punjab, 13 locations in Rajasthan, four locations in Haryana, two locations in Uttarakhand and separate locations in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh.

You may like to read

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES