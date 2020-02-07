New Delhi: Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas president Mahant Nritya Gopal Das was one of the most discussed names to have headed Ram Temple Trust. When the Trust was announced and the named were declared, it was a surprise to many that he didn’t even find a place in the Trust. According to reports, he is miffed with the top BJP brass in Lucknow, which prompted the state BJP to scurry in damage-control.

The BJP top brass in Lucknow on Thursday sent Ayodhya party MLA Ved Prakash Gupta, Mayor Rishikesh Upadhyay and Ayodhya Mahanagar president Abhishek Mishra to the Mani Ram Das temple in the city.

The seers at the temple stopped the leaders from entering inside and forced them to return. Soon, the Mahant called an emergency meeting of seers at 3 pm and a press conference at 5 pm, Mishra said to PTI.

Later, the two scheduled events were cancelled as the temple management received a phone call from the Ministry of Home Affairs, said Mahant Kamal Nayan Das, the designated successor to Nritya Gopal Das.

Gupta told news agency PTI that he had arranged for a telephonic conversation between the Mahant and Home Minister Amit Shah and for a phone call from Lucknow as well. He claimed that three posts were still vacant in the trust and the Mahant will be “adjusted”. Gupta said they had managed to pacify the seer. The seer had earlier said that those who gave their lives to the temple movement had been ignored.

Kamal Nayan Das claimed that the Vaishnav Samaj had been completely ignored in the trust and said that they do not accept it.

Mahant Paramhas Das of Tapasvi Chavni, who had proposed the name of RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat as the head of the trust, on Thursday started an indefinite fast in protest in Chandauli.

Members of the Trust

1. K Parasaran, lawyer

2. Jagatguru Shankracharya

3. Jyothishpeethadheeshwar Swami Vasudevan

4. Saraswati Ji Maharaj

5. Jagatguru Madhavacharya Swami Vishwa Prasannatheerth Ji Maharaj

6. Pejawar Math in Udupi

7. Yugpurush Paramanand Ji Maharaj

8. Swami Govinddev Giri Ji Maharaj

9. Vimlendra Mohan Pratap Mishra

10. Another Hindu member nominated by the trustees

11. Second Hindu member nominated by the trustees

12. One IAS officer (Ex-Officio member)

13. One representative from the UP government who will be Hindu (Ex-Officio member)

14. Ayodhya district collector. If he is not Hindu, then the additional collector will be the member. (Ex-Officio member)

15. Chairman (Ex-Officio)

The Ex-officio posts are not counted as they are in the committee by virtue of their official positions. These three positions are vacant.

(With PTI Inputs)