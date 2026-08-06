Major drug bust in Jammu: Police uncover massive narcotic supply chain during campaign against drug trafficking

Following the recovery, police registered a case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act at Channi Himmat Police Station and started a detailed investigation.

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Major drug bust in Jammu: Police uncover massive narcotic supply chain during campaign against drug trafficking (Representational image/AI generated)

Jammu Police have arrested three alleged drug traffickers and uncovered a suspected narcotics supply network during a special anti-drug operation in the city. Officers also seized heroin, electronic weighing machines, cash and several mobile phones. According to police, the arrests were made as part of an ongoing campaign against drug trafficking. The operation began when a Mahindra Thar was stopped for checking at a police naka in the Channi Himmat area of Jammu.

During the search of the vehicle, police found two syringes, one containing a suspected narcotic substance and another that was empty.

The driver, identified as Mohd Tabish Saleem from Mendhar in Poonch district, was searched and police allegedly recovered a heroin-like substance from him. Another heroin-like substance was also found on the co-passenger, Mohd Irfan, a resident of Raika in the Bahu Fort area, officials said.

Following the recovery, police registered a case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act at Channi Himmat Police Station and started a detailed investigation.

During the probe, investigators traced the alleged supply chain and arrested a third suspect, Aijaz Choudhary, also known as Ajju, who lives in Channi Rama.

Police said a search of his premises led to the recovery of two electronic weighing machines, six mobile phones, Rs 28,000 in cash and one syringe. All the recovered items were seized as part of the investigation.

Officials said efforts are continuing to identify other people linked to the alleged drug network and to trace both the source of the narcotics and those involved in distributing them.

(With PTI inputs)