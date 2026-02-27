Major earthquake jolts West Bengal’s Kolkata, tremors felt across city

  • Home
Kolkata: A major earthquake on Friday hit parts of West Bengal at around 1:30 pm. Tremors felt across Kolkata city. According to independent agency, EMSC, the magnitude of on the Richter scale was 5.5

Kolkata: A major earthquake on Friday hit parts of West Bengal at around 1:30 pm. Tremors felt across Kolkata city. According to independent agency, EMSC, the magnitude of on the Richter scale was 5.5.

Note: This is a developing story and further details will be added.

