Major earthquake jolts West Bengal’s Kolkata, tremors felt across city

Major earthquake jolts West Bengals Kolkata, tremors felt across city

Kolkata: A major earthquake on Friday hit parts of West Bengal at around 1:30 pm. Tremors felt across Kolkata city. According to independent agency, EMSC, the magnitude of on the Richter scale was 5.5.

Note: This is a developing story and further details will be added.

