Home

News

India

Major Earthquake May Jolt Parts Of Uttarakhand, Himachal Anytime | Here Is What Experts Said

Major Earthquake May Jolt Parts Of Uttarakhand, Himachal Anytime | Here Is What Experts Said

According to scientists, the entire Himalayan region is highly vulnerable to tremors and the strong possibility of a major earthquake is always there

Major Earthquake May Jolt Parts Of Uttarakhand, Himachal Anytime | Here Is What Experts Said(Pixabay-Representational Image)

Hyderabad: The massive earthquake that rattled Turkey and Syria has taken over 47,000 lives and left millions homeless. It is heart-wrenching to look at the visuals as people grieve over their lost family, friends and homes. Such major events often trigger the question if another earthquake awaits? Well, according experts Uttarakhand is prone to a such major disaster anytime.

“Earth’s surface comprises various plates that are constantly in motion. The Indian plate is moving about 5 cm per year, leading to accumulation of stress along the Himalayas increasing the possibility of a greater earthquake,” said Dr N Purnachandra Rao, Chief Scientist, NGRI speaking to news agency ANI.

You may like to read

He further added, “We’ve a strong network of 18 seismograph stations in Uttarakhand. The region referred to as the seismic gap between Himachal & western part of Nepal incl Uttarakhand is prone to earthquakes that might occur at any time.” ANOTHER EARTHQUAKE IN HIMALAYA? Scientists on Wednesday said there is a strong possibility of a major earthquake in the Himalayan region. According to a report by news agency PTI, Senior geophysicist of Wadia Institute of Himalayan Geology Ajay Paul said the Himalayas have come into existence as a result of a collision between Indian and Eurasian plates. Due to constant pressure of the Eurasian plate on the Indian plate, strained energy accumulating under it keeps releasing itself from time to time in the form of earthquakes, Paul said. “Occurrence of earthquakes due to accumulation of strained energy under the Himalayas is a normal and relentless process. The entire Himalayan region is highly vulnerable to tremors and the strong possibility of a major earthquake is always there,” Paul said.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.