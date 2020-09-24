Noida: A fire broke out on Wednesday evening in a private company’s building in Noida, prompting evacuation of over 100 people from the site, police said. Also Read - Gujarat: Massive Fire at ONGC Plant Brought Under Control; No Casualty or Injury

The fire was reported around 6.15 pm from the firm located in the industrial Sector 59 and controlled by around 9 pm, they said.

“A total of 17 fire tenders were pressed into service to douse the flame while the local police force was also deployed at the site for assistance in relief work,” according to a police statement at 8.30 pm.

“There was no report of harm to any person during the fire during which 102 people were evacuated from the building to safety. Approximately 90 per cent of the blaze has been controlled and operation is underway to fully douse it,” it stated.

After about half an hour the police said the fire was totally controlled.

The cause of the fire was not known immediately and loss assessment was yet to be made, the police said.