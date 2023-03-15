Home

News

India

Major Fire Breaks Out At Cyber Crime Police Station in Delhi’s Rohini; Documents, Office Records Gutted

Major Fire Breaks Out At Cyber Crime Police Station in Delhi’s Rohini; Documents, Office Records Gutted

Delhi fire service said that as soon as the information was received, five fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

A fire broke out at Cyber Crime Police Station in Rohini Sector 17, Delhi today

New Delhi: A major fire broke out at Cyber Crime Police Station in Rohini Sector 17, Delhi on Wednesday. According to Delhi Fire Service, a call about the fire was received at around 3 pm. 5 fire tenders were rushed to the spot. Some documents and office records were gutted in a fire that broke on the top floor of the building.

Delhi fire service said that as soon as the information was received, five fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

You may like to read

A fire broke out at Cyber Crime Police Station in Rohini Sector 17, Delhi today. 5 fire tenders were sent to the spot. Some documents and office records gutted in fire: Delhi Fire Service pic.twitter.com/Bz7DDuxtYD — ANI (@ANI) March 15, 2023

“A fire broke out at Cyber Crime Police Station in Rohini Sector 17, Delhi today. A call about the fire was received at around 3 pm. 5 fire tenders were sent to the spot. The fire broke out on the top floor of the building,” the Delhi Fire Service said.

“5 fire tenders were sent to the spot. Some documents and office records were gutted in the fire,” it added.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.