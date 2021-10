Mumbai: A massive fire broke out in around 20 motorcycles parked at a residential society in Nehru Nagar, Kurla earlier this morning. All the motorcycles were gutted in the fire that was later doused by the fire department’s personnel. More details awaited.Also Read - WC 2022 Qualifiers: Cristiano Ronaldo Nets 10th International Hattrick, Takes International Tally to 115 goals as Portugal Trounce Luxembourg by 5-0

https://twitter.com/ANI/status/1448110930248617984 Also Read - Apple May Cut Down iPhone 13 Production By 10 Million Units; Here's Why