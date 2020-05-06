New Delhi: A major fire broke out at a scrap godown in the Tikri border area of the national capital in the wee hours of Wednesday. The Delhi Fire Service (DFS) rushed to the spot to conduct fire dousing and rescue operations. No casualty has been reported so far. Also Read - As Stranded Migrants Return Home, Delhi Government Issues SOP to Screen Those Leaving or Entering City

The fire was reported after midnight at around 2.50 a.m. A total of 30 Delhi Fire Service (DFS) vehicles was trying to douse the fire.

“The fire broke out at the godown in Tikri border area. At least 30 fire tenders are present at the spot. Fire-fighting operation is still underway. No casualty has been reported so far,” said DFS.

The cause of the fire was not known yet, but the DFS said it might be a short circuit incident that could have triggered the blaze.

More details awaited.