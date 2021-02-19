Kerala: A major fire broke out in a three-storey building of a popular restaurant in Palakkad, NoorJehan Open Grill on Friday. The restaurant building was partially gutted in the blaze. No casualties have yet been reported, and it is suspected that a short circuit may have caused the fire, according to reports in the local media. Also Read - Bindi on Forehead, Sunny Leone Poses in Traditional Kerala Look, Fans Say 'Majha Aagaya'

Fire force team extinguished the blaze after hours long effort. All people were safely evicted from the building.

"The fire started in the kitchen. Now it is under control. The exact reason is not known but it started in the kitchen. LPG cylinders were removed safely. The building is partially gutted in fire," District Fireforce official Arun Basker was quoted as saying.

Noorjehan Hotel is located on the road leading to the IMA junction from the stadium bus stand, a busy locality in Palakkad town, filled with commercial establishments.

According to reports, one building next to the restaurant also caught fire, but no casualties were reported from there either.