Major Infiltration Bid Foiled By Army Along IB In Jammu’s Akhnoor; ‘Terrorists seen dragging Body Back’

The operation happened when a group of four heavily-armed terrorists was noticed attempting to sneak into this side from across the IB in Khour sector of Akhnoor in the early hours.

Jammu: The Indian Army has foiled a major infiltration bid in the International Border (IB) of Khour in Jammu’s Akhnoor early on Saturday. One terrorist was killed as security forces guarding the IB thwarted the attempt by the terrorists. The operation happened when a group of four heavily-armed terrorists was noticed attempting to sneak into this side from across the IB in Khour sector of Akhnoor in the early hours, according to officials.

They said the troops brought down effective fire on the infiltrating terrorists and one of them was hit and fell down. However, the body of the deceased was dragged back by his associates across the IB, the officials said.

#WATCH | J&K: White Knight Corps foiled an infiltration bid in the IB sector of Khour, Akhnoor. A suspected move of four terrorists was seen through the surveillance devices on the night of December 22-23. The terrorists were brought down after effective fire. https://t.co/jzlUVHAeoe pic.twitter.com/LJvvotrgHv — ANI (@ANI) December 23, 2023

Meanwhile, Mobile Internet services were suspended in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch and Rajouri districts early Saturday as security forces continued their massive search operation to track down terrorists behind the recent ambush on two Army vehicles that left five soldiers dead.

The suspension of the mobile Internet services in the twin border districts followed mysterious death of three persons after being allegedly picked up by the Army for questioning, and widespread resentment among people after the circulation of videos purportedly showing torture of the suspects.

While both Army and civil authorities are tight-lipped on the ground situation, official sources told PTI that mobile Internet services were suspended both in Poonch and Rajouri districts as a precautionary measure to check rumour-mongering and prevent miscreants from creating any law and order problem.

Three to four heavily-armed terrorists targeted an army gypsy and a truck at Dhatyar Morh between Dhera Ki Gali and Bufliaz under the jurisdiction of Surankote police station in Poonch late Thursday afternoon, killing five soldiers and injuring two others. After the attack, the terrorists reportedly mutilated the bodies of at least two soldiers and took weapons of some of them.

A massive search operation was launched immediately after the attack in the densely forested areas, also covering nearby Thanamandi in Rajouri but there was no fresh contact with the fleeing terrorists so far.

Three persons, who were among those detained for questioning by Army in connection with Thursday’s attack, died mysteriously on Friday. The sources said their bodies have been handed over to their families for last rites as investigation in continues in their deaths.

The deceased were identified as Safeer Hussain (43), Mohd Showket (27) and Shabir Ahmad (32) of Topa Peer village of Bufliaz but the cause of their death was not known immediately.

