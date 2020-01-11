New Delhi: India joins the rank of a selected group of nations having a jet that can land on an aircraft carrier with the naval version of Tejas making its first successful landing in the deck of INS Vikramaditya. So far, only the US, Russia, the UK, France and China had the capability.

#WATCH: Landing by the Naval Light Combat Aircraft on-board the aircraft carrier INS Vikramaditya today in the Arabian Sea. pic.twitter.com/RMWtoB7klL — ANI (@ANI) January 11, 2020

Why is it a major feat?

A flying jet landing is called arrested landing in which within two seconds, the aircraft has to decelerate from 244 kilometres per hour to 0 kmph. In September, this arrested landing was tested in Goa. On Saturday for the first time, the actual landing was tested on INS Vikramaditya.

The technologies have been designed and developed in India for over the last 20 years. More landings and takeoffs will be conducted over the next 10 days.

The DRDO is involved in the development of the naval variant of Tejas along with Aeronautical Development Agency, Aircraft Research and Design Centre of Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd and CSIR among others.

“After completing extensive trials on the shore-based test facility, DRDO, ADA developed LCA Navy did an arrested landing on INS Vikramaditya successfully today at 10:02 am,” said a DRDO spokesperson.

Officials said the successful “arrested landing” of the prototype of the naval version of Tejas on the deck of INS Vikramaditya is expected to speed up development of the jet for the Indian Navy.

The Indian Air Force has already inducted a batch of Tejas aircraft. Initially, the IAF had placed an order with the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) for 40 Tejas aircraft.

In 2018, the IAF issued the request for proposal (RFP) to HAL for the procurement of another batch of 83 Tejas at a cost of over Rs 50,000 crore.