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Major railway rule change from October 1: Why showing a ticket screenshot could cost you a fine

Indian Railways is running a special ticket-checking campaign from October 1 to October 31. Passengers who cannot show original ID proof while travelling will be treated as ticketless and could face a heavy fine. Here's what the new rules say.

Written by: Hritika Mitra
Published: September 30, 2026, 6:41 PM IST
Major railway rule change from October 1: Why showing a ticket screenshot could cost you a fine
Indian Railways will no longer accept screenshots and WhatsApp images of tickets. Representational image

Travelling by train? Here’s something you should know. Indian Railways is running a month-long campaign against ticketless travellers and those breaking monthly pass or quota rules. Keep a valid ticket or pass handy, and carry an ID as well, because passengers without one may face action.

The festive season means packed stations and trains, and Central Railway is responding with a month-long ticket-checking drive starting October 1. The aim is to stop fake tickets, illegal travel and quota misuse. Officials say it isn’t just express and long-distance trains that will be checked: TTEs will also be strictly checking local trains and station premises.

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Consessional ticket, quota holders to be monitored closely

  • The eligibility of tickets booked under Divyang, Senior Citizen, Student or other special quotas will be checked.
  • Railway employees and their family members travelling on e-pass or privilege ticket order will be required to convert it into a valid authority ticket before travelling.
  • Ticket checking staff will verify the authenticity of tickets and passenger details on-the-spot through the handheld TTE app.

Which documents will be valid for travel?

Anyone travelling on a concessional ticket or under a quota will need to present their original ID. Indian Railways does not accept mobile photos or photocopies as proof. According to its regulations, nine documents qualify as valid ID.

  • Aadhar card
  • Passport
  • PAN card
  • Driving License
  • Voter Photo ID Card
  • Photo identity card issued by the Central or State Government
  • Student ID card having photo issued by a recognized school/college
  • Nationalised bank passbook with photograph
  • Bank credit card with laminated photo

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What are the rules related to fines?

There’s no room for slack here. When a group travels on one ticket, at least one person needs an approved original ID card, or everyone in the group could be counted as ticketless. And if you can’t show a valid ticket or the required original document, expect to pay the ticketless travel penalty.

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About the Author

Hritika Mitra

Hritika Mitra

Hritika Mitra is a Senior Sub-Editor at India.com. In her four years-long career, she has covered events ranging from the Iran-Israel War, the 2024 US presidential election, and the Russia-Ukraine War ... Read More

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