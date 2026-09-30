Major railway rule change from October 1: Why showing a ticket screenshot could cost you a fine

Travelling by train? Here’s something you should know. Indian Railways is running a month-long campaign against ticketless travellers and those breaking monthly pass or quota rules. Keep a valid ticket or pass handy, and carry an ID as well, because passengers without one may face action.
The festive season means packed stations and trains, and Central Railway is responding with a month-long ticket-checking drive starting October 1. The aim is to stop fake tickets, illegal travel and quota misuse. Officials say it isn’t just express and long-distance trains that will be checked: TTEs will also be strictly checking local trains and station premises.
Also Read | Good news for travellers as Indian Railways announces new overnight daily between Delhi-Kanpur covering Aligarh, Ghaziabad, Dadri
Anyone travelling on a concessional ticket or under a quota will need to present their original ID. Indian Railways does not accept mobile photos or photocopies as proof. According to its regulations, nine documents qualify as valid ID.
Also Read | Diwali gift for commuters! Indian Railways announces 100 special trains from Bihar, West Bengal, Assam, Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh; check route details
There’s no room for slack here. When a group travels on one ticket, at least one person needs an approved original ID card, or everyone in the group could be counted as ticketless. And if you can’t show a valid ticket or the required original document, expect to pay the ticketless travel penalty.
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.