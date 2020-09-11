New Delhi: In a major reshuffle, the Congress party on Friday sacked its veteran leaders Ghulam Nabi Azad, Ambika Soni, Moti Lal Vohra, Luzenio Falerio, Mallikarjun Khadge from the list of the general secretaries. Ghulam Nabi Azad, in charge of Haryana and one of the signatories to the “dissident” letter that had rattled the grand old party last month, has been replaced by Vivek Bansal. Also Read - Your Govt is Harassing Women: Kangana Ranaut to Sonia Gandhi After Demolition of Her Office by Shiv Sena-Led BMC

On the other hand, Randeep Surjewala, one of the closest aides of former party president Rahul Gandhi has been inducted in the high-power six-member panel that advises the Congress chief. Gandhi's another loyalist Manickam Tagore has been appointed as the new secretary in-charge for Telangana. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, on the other hand, will continue to be in-charge of Uttar Pradesh.

Besides, Jitin Prasada has also been elevated. The party has appointed him as the in-charge for West Bengal, and Andaman and Nicobar Islands. Notably, Prasada was also one of the 23 signatories to the letter written to Sonia Gandhi seeking an organisational overhaul.

Congress appoints general secretaries and in-charges of All India Congress Committee Gulam Nabi Azad, Ambika Soni, Moti Lal Vohra, Luzenio Falerio, Mallikarjun Khadge dropped from the list of general secretaries pic.twitter.com/DvD9gjcPYL — ANI (@ANI) September 11, 2020

Pawan Kumar Bansal has been appointed as the secretary in charge administration. Harish Rawat, Jitendra Singh and Oommen Chandy will be in-charge for Punjab, Assam and Andhra Pradesh respectively. Tariq Anwar to be in-charge for Kerala and Lakshadweep.

Digvijay Singh, Rajiv Shukla, Manickam Tagore, Pramod Tiwari, Jairam Ramesh, HK Patil, Salman Khurshid, Pawan Bansal, Dinesh Gundurao, Manish Chatrath and Kuljit Nagra will be the new members of the Congress Working Committee –the party’s highest decision-making body.