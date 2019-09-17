New Delhi: The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has announced that people can get various details in their Aadhaar cards, like photographs, biometrics, registered mobile number, email id etc., updated without submitting any documents.

This can be done by simply walking into an Aadhaar Centre with your Aadhaar card, the UIDAI recently announced in a tweet.

#AadhaarUpdateChecklist

No document required for update of Photograph, Biometrics, Gender, Mobile Number & Email ID in your Aadhaar. Just take your Aadhaar and visit any nearby Aadhaar Kendra. For appointment at UIDAI-run exclusive #AadhaarSevaKendra visit https://t.co/QFcNEqehlP pic.twitter.com/PXlak38PDi — Aadhaar (@UIDAI) September 13, 2019

The UIDAI-run exclusive Aadhaar Centres, also called the Aadhaar Seva Kendras, are available in cities like Delhi, Bhopal, Agra, Chennai, Vijayawada, Hisar and Chandigarh.

The various updates that people can get made at these centres are:

Fresh Aadhaar enrolment

Name update

Address update

Mobile number update

Email Id update

Date of Birth update

Gender update

Biometric update

However, there are limits on the number of times updates can be made

Date of Birth-1 time

Gender update-1 time

Name update-2 times

As for age limit, updates can be made only if the age-gap is below or above three years. For age-gap more than that, people need to visit the UIDAI Regional Office in their area.

The online update is available only for address change. Mobile number is mandatory to receive One-Time Password (OTP) for this update.

Aadhaar, a 12-digit unique identification number, is the world’s largest biometric system. The data for this is collected by the UIDAI, a statutory body which was established in January 2009.