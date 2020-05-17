New Delhi: Under the fourth phase of lockdown, e-commerce firms have been allowed to deliver essential and non-essential products in red zones as well. Earlier, these firms could deliver non-essential items only in green and orange zones. Also Read - Not Mandatory: Centre Highlights Advantage of Aarogya Setu App, Makes it Optional to Download

However, in containment zones, only essential activities will be allowed. States and union territories – based on their assessment of the situation – may prohibit certain other activities in various zones or impose such restrictions as deemed necessary, the order added.

In the first two phases of the lockdown (that started from March 25), e-commerce companies were allowed to sell only essential items like grocery, healthcare and pharmaceautical products.

In the third phase (from May 4), these platforms were allowed to sell all items in orange and green zones, but only essential items were allowed to be shipped in red zones that include top e-commerce hubs like Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Pune and Hyderabad.

Sales of non-essential items on e-commerce platforms in the first week of May were lower than last year on account of the lockdown, but orders were scaling fast as people bought apparel, smartphones and grooming products among other items.

The industry continues to face the challenge of availability of limited manpower for warehouses and delivery.