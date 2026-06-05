Major relief for Greater Noida commuters! 130-metre Tilapta–Makauda flyover set to improve connectivity between Greater Noida West and East, to open on this date

The flyover is likely to benefit residents of several nearby housing societies, including Shivalik Homes, Ansal Housing, Oasis, Paramount Golf Foreste, and Migson Greens

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/news/india/major-relief-for-greater-noida-commuters-130-metre-tilapta-makauda-flyover-set-to-improve-connectivity-between-greater-noida-west-and-east-to-open-on-this-date-june-15-8436915/ Copy

Major relief for Greater Noida commuters! 130-Metre Tilapta–Makauda flyover set to improve connectivity between Greater Noida West and East, to open on this date (AI-generated image/for representation only)

Living in Greater Noida West or Greater Noida East, then you must go through this detailed article. The bridge being built under the Dedicated Freight Corridor (DFC) will be opened to vehicle traffic from June 15, 2026, as reported by NavBharatTimes. The 130-metre bridge is located between the Tilpata Roundabout and the Makoda Roundabout and will help relieve congestion and improve traffic flow after over 6 years of construction work on the project.

Once completed, the flyover will create a much smoother and quicker route between Greater Noida West and Greater Noida East. It will also enhance the connectivity of several nearby residential societies and industrial zones. Residents who have awaited the completion of this project will soon enjoy smoother travel and significantly reduced commuting time.

Also Read: Lucknow to Kanpur in 30 mins: New Lucknow-Kanpur Expressway cuts travel time drastically | Check the toll details

The flyover was built on a 130-metre-wide road in Greater Noida for the Dedicated Freight Corridor (DFC) project. Work for the project began in 2020 by the Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India Limited (DFCCIL). But owing to the repeated construction delays, the completion timeline had to be extended several times, with nearly eight deadlines being missed.

Last year, authorities had planned to open one lane of the flyover around the Diwali festival. However, the proposal could not be implemented as the construction work remained incomplete.

The flyover is likely to benefit residents of several nearby housing societies, including Shivalik Homes, Ansal Housing, Oasis, Paramount Golf Foreste, and Migson Greens. In addition, the flyover will offer improved access to the Industrial Parks of UPSIDC at Surajpur Site-B and Site-C, allowing workers and companies to have convenient travel links.

In addition, vehicles travelling via Sirsa towards the Eastern Peripheral Expressway will have an improved connection to the highway; this will result in reduced travel time and easing congestion on the highways around the Delhi-National Capital Region as a whole.

Historically, Waterlogging has been a problem at the underpass site where the flyover was built. As a result of the heavy rainfall during the monsoon season, water collects in this area, leaving many cars stuck and creating lengthy delays in traffic movement.

As soon as the flyover becomes operational, the volume of traffic using the underpass is expected to decrease significantly, allowing for smoother traffic flow. In addition, reduced pressure on the underpass will provide traffic authority agencies with the ability to more effectively search for a long-term solution to the waterlogging problem.

According to the NavBharatTimes report, Sumit Yadav, the Additional Chief Executive Officer (ACEO) of the Greater Noida Authority, said that the Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India Limited (DFCCIL), which has built a new flyover in Greater Noida, will open the flyover to vehicular traffic on June 15, 2026.

Also Read: Mumbai–Bengaluru highway blocked as protesters rally over minor’s assault, murder in Pune | Video

He stated that once the flyover becomes operational, traffic pressure on the nearby underpass will reduce considerably. This will allow authorities to take up work on a permanent solution to the waterlogging issue that has affected the underpass for years.

Yadav also said that the underpass will undergo beautification and infrastructure upgrades, including improved lighting, fresh painting, and other enhancement works to make it safer and more commuter-friendly.