New Delhi: In a major relief to the students of Jawaharlal Nehru University, the administration on Wednesday decided to partially roll back the fee hike and also provide assistance to students of economically weaker sections.

“The JNU Executive Committee announces major roll-back in the hostel fee and other stipulations. Also proposes a scheme for economic assistance to the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) students,” Education Secretary R Subrahmanyam in the Minsitry of Human resource Development, said in a tweet.