Major revelation in Ketan Agarwal murder: Attackers first planned to cripple him in Bengaluru, says chargesheet

The police have filed a 5,300-page charge sheet in the Pune Ketan Agarwal murder case.

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Major revelation in Ketan Agarwal's murder case: Before murder, plan was to break his limbs in Bengaluru, says chargesheet (File)

In a shocking revelation it has been found that, before the murder, there was a plan to take Ketan Agarwal to Bengaluru and cripple him. The police has said the same in a 5,300-page charge sheet along with numerous other revelations. Police investigations into the murder revealed that Ritesh Hange, one of the three accused, had discussed the plan with a friend in Bengaluru. However, the friend reportedly opposed the idea.

Murdering him was plan B

According to the charge sheet, the two main accused initially planned to break Ketan’s limbs. When a friend of a friend opposed the idea, they decided to kill Ketan themselves and watched murder films and used ChatGPT to plan the murder. As part of their preparations, they also listened to podcasts on how to evade police arrest.

Passport torn and thrown in the washroom

On June 6, during a trip for a pre-wedding photoshoot, Goyal allegedly tore Agarwal’s passport and threw it in a cafe washroom, preventing the trip from taking place. The investigation revealed that tearing the passport was Chaudhary’s idea.

Created a fake account

Goyal’s boyfriend also suggested creating a fake Instagram account named “Mahi” using a photo of a woman known to the accused. Messages from that account asked Agarwal to come to Lohgarh Fort on June 18th to plan a birthday surprise for her with Goyal. This fake account was part of Hange’s plan to lure Agarwal to the fort. The account was deleted after the incident.

The chargesheet also revealed that Siya had told several people that she did not want to marry Ketan. An alleged Snapchat conversation between Siya and a friend showed her asking her to send a copy of her Aadhaar card to book a flight ticket.

Chetan threatens the witness

An eyewitness claims to have seen Agarwal being pushed from Lohagarh Fort into the moat. It is being said that this witness was also threatened with a similar fate. The frightened witness, after seeing media reports about the murder at Pune Fort, contacted the police five days after the incident and recorded his statement. Chetan told the witness, “Keep quiet, or I will throw you off the fort too.”