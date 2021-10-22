New Delhi: Eight people were killed and one was injured when their car was hit by another vehicle from behind, following which it rammed into a truck in Haryana’s Jhajjar district on Friday. According to news agency ANI, the accident occurred on the KMP Expressway in Badli area in Jhajjar.Also Read - Over 32 Dead, Several Others Injured as Passenger Bus Falls Into River in Nepal's Mugu District

The injured have been admitted to nearby hospitals.

The mishap took place around 3.30 am when an Ertiga car carrying 11 people was on its way from Rajasthan to Uttar Pradesh.

According to reports, the driver stopped the car behind a stationary truck between Badli and Farukkhnagar to answer the nature’s call. Meanwhile, a truck hit the car from behind leaving its eight occupants dead and one injured.