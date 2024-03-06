MAJOR Road Accident In Andhra: Newly-Wed Couple Among 5 Family Members Killed In Nandyala District

Tragic news struck the Nandyala District in Andhra Pradesh as a major road accident claimed the lives of five family members, including a newly-wed couple.

Nandyala: Five members of a family, including a newly-wed couple, died in a road accident in Nandyala district on Wednesday morning when the car they were travelling in hit a parked truck. The accident occurred on the national highway near Nallagatla in Allagadda mandal. Nandyala district Superintendent of Police (SP) K Raghuveera Reddy said the family was returning from a visit to a temple in Tirupati and the accident occurred at Nallagatla village at around 5.15 am on Wednesday. ‘A truck driver pulled over his vehicle to answer nature’s call and as he had just got off, a hatchback rammed it from behind, leading to the instantaneous death of the five people,” Reddy told PTI.

The couple got married on February 29 and the family belonged to the Alwal area in Secunderabad. Balakiran and Kavya, who had married a week ago, were killed in the crash. Balakiran’s mother Manthri Laxmi and father Manthri Ravinder and younger brother Uday were also killed.

Police said that the accident occurred around 5.15 a.m. when the person driving the car failed to notice the truck parked by the roadside.

Following the accident, police made a call from the mobile phone of one of the victims to inform their relatives, and shifted the bodies to a local hospital.

All five occupants of the car died on the spot. The family hailing from Hyderabad was returning home from Tirupati after ‘darshan’ at Tirumala temple.

