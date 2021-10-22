New Delhi: Eight people were killed and one was injured when their car was hit by another vehicle from behind, following which it rammed into a truck in Haryana’s Jhajjar district on Friday. According to news agency ANI, the accident occurred on the KMP Expressway in Badli area in Jhajjar.Also Read - Over 32 Dead, Several Others Injured as Passenger Bus Falls Into River in Nepal's Mugu District

Haryana | Eight people killed, one minor injured after a speeding car rammed into another car near Badli in Bahadurgarh: Police pic.twitter.com/ljctgbLgeW — ANI (@ANI) October 22, 2021

