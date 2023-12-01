Top Recommended Stories

Major Road Accident In Odisha: 8 Killed, 12 Injured Near Ghatagaon

Ashish Thakare, Keonjhar Collector says, "This incident happened near Ghatagaon on National Highway, 8 people died and 12 injured..."

Published: December 1, 2023 11:08 AM IST

By Analiza Pathak | Edited by Analiza Pathak

Major Road Accident In Odisha: 8 Killed, 12 Injured Near Ghatagaon

8 people died and 12 injured in a road accident near Ghatagaon, Odisha

Trending Now

You may like to read

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.