Major Road Accident In Odisha: 8 Killed, 12 Injured Near Ghatagaon
Ashish Thakare, Keonjhar Collector says, "This incident happened near Ghatagaon on National Highway, 8 people died and 12 injured..."
#WATCH | Ashish Thakare, Keonjhar Collector says, “This incident happened near Ghatagaon on National Highway, 8 people died and 12 injured…” https://t.co/qGSNzXWTzX pic.twitter.com/sfkDM56OEp
— ANI (@ANI) December 1, 2023
