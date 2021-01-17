Mumbai: Mumbai cops have arrested a 35-year-old sub-engineer along with two accomplices for helping flyers arriving at Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport (CSIA) skip mandatory institutional quarantine. According to a TOI report, the accused Dinesh Gawande would collect Rs 4,000 from each flyer and provided them, in turn, with fake home quarantine documents with rubber stamps and fake signatures & stamp of doctors from some top hospitals including Tata Memorial Hospital and Asian Heart Institute. Also Read - Maharashtra MMRDA Recruitment 2021: 127 Vacancies For Various Engineer Posts Notified | Check Pay Scale, Job Details Here

Police have also seized 1.4 Lakh cash, 200 Saudi riyals, a fake rubber stamp of home quarantine amongst other things from Gawande. Notably, the BMC had posted Gawande at Mumbai airport to check flyers from Dubai, Kuwait and US. He had been working there since December 23, 2020.

The authorities are trying to find out if more people are involved in this scam. They are also trying to probe if any official helped Gawande in carrying out the scam. If found guilty, he could be sent to prison for at least seven years, TOI reported.

Meanwhile, police have recorded statements of many flyers who paid Rs 4,000 to Gawande.

He was arrested by the police after a tip-off from a woman. He later admitted to collecting bribes and sharing the cash with his accomplices, Sarang and Singh.

Police will now check Gawande’s bank account for further details.