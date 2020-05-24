New Delhi: The Chinese military is fast increasing its troops in areas around Pangong Tso lake and Galwan Valley along the Line of Actual Control in Ladakh, sending a clear signal that it was not ready to end its confrontation with the Indian Army anytime soon, people familiar with the situation in the disputed region said. This comes amidst reports that an Indian patrol party of the army and the ITBP were detained and later released by Chine forces earlier this week. Indian government sources, however, have dismissed reports of Indian patrol being detained. Also Read - After US, Now China Offers Help to Improve Ties Between India and Pakistan

1. The Chinese side has particularly bolstered its presence in the Galwan Valley, erecting around 100 tents in the last two weeks and bringing in machinery for possible construction of bunkers, notwithstanding the stiff protest by Indian troops.

2. Army Chief Gen MM Naravane paid a quiet visit to the headquarters of 14 Corps in Leh on Friday and reviewed with the top commanders the overall security scenario in the region including in the disputed areas along the LAC, the de-facto border between India and China.

3. Military sources said the Indian Army has also been matching up to the Chinese build-up in both Pangong Tso lake and Galwan Valley and that it is in a much advantageous position in certain other sensitive areas in the region.

4. The situation in Eastern Ladakh deteriorated after around 250 Chinese and Indian soldiers were engaged in a violent face-off on the evening of May 5 which spilled over to the next day before the two sides agreed to “disengage” following a meeting at the level of local commanders.

Around 250 Indian and Chinese army personnel clashed with iron rods, sticks, and even resorted to stone-pelting in the Pangong Tso lake area.

6. Over 100 Indian and Chinese soldiers were injured in the violence.

7. The incident in Pangong Tso was followed by a similar incident in North Sikkim on May 9.

Nearly 150 Indian and Chinese military personnel were engaged in a face-off near Naku La Pass in the Sikkim sector on May 9. At least 10 soldiers from both sides sustained injuries.

8. There were reports of multiple transgressions by Chinese troops in the Eastern Ladakh region in the last week. However, there is no official confirmation or reaction to it.

9. In the last one week, local commanders of both the sides held at least five meetings during which the Indian side took strong note of the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) erecting a large number of tents in areas in Galwan Valley which India felt belonged to its side of the LAC, the sources said.

10. India on Thursday said Chinese military was hindering normal patrolling by its troops.

Pangong Tso is a long narrow, deep, picturesque lake situated at a height of more than 14,000 ft in the Ladakh Himalayas. It was here where China launched its main offensive during the 1962 war

The India-China border dispute covers the 3,488-km-long LAC. China claims Arunachal Pradesh as part of southern Tibet while India contests it. Both sides have been asserting that pending the final resolution of the boundary issue, it is necessary to maintain peace and tranquillity in the border areas.

(With PTI Inputs)