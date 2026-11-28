Major security operation in Delhi-NCR: JeM operative arrested in covert operation, accused of radicalising youth

A suspected JeM operative was arrested in Delhi during a covert operation by intelligence agencies. The accused, who used the name ‘Umar’ on social media, allegedly used platforms such as WhatsApp to radicalise young people and encourage them to carry out terror attacks.

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(Image: PTI/File)

Intelligence agencies have arrested a suspected operative linked to Pakistan-based terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) during a secret operation in Delhi. The accused allegedly used social media platforms to influence young people and encourage them to carry out terror attacks, officials said. The suspect, who reportedly used the name ‘Umar’ on social media, was later handed over to the Delhi Police Special Cell for further investigation.

According to officials, he was in contact with several young people through WhatsApp, Telegram and Instagram. He allegedly used these platforms to radicalise them and motivate them to join terror-related activities.

The investigation has also uncovered a suspected online network linked to a terror group allegedly backed by Pakistan’s intelligence agency, the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI). Several people believed to be connected with the accused have been questioned. However, no additional arrests have been reported so far.

Security agencies are also trying to identify and trace his alleged handler, who is suspected to be operating from Pakistan.

Officials said intelligence agencies had earlier received inputs about a possible attempt by the Pakistan-backed terror network to carry out an attack similar to last year’s blast near the Red Fort in Delhi.

Delhi-Gujarat Jaish-e-Mohammed link under investigation

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police Special Cell is investigating whether the arrested suspect had links with another alleged Jaish-e-Mohammed operative recently arrested in Gujarat. The Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) arrested a suspected JeM operative, identified as Md Saharul Islam Assam, in Vadodara on Friday following intelligence inputs.

The accused, who originally belongs to Assam, was arrested near Jarod Bus Stand in the Jarod area of Vadodara district.

During the operation, the ATS recovered an AK-47 rifle and 23 live cartridges from him.

According to the Gujarat ATS, the arrest followed specific intelligence inputs about the suspect’s alleged involvement with a terror group and possession of illegal weapons.

The agency is now questioning him to find out where the weapon and ammunition came from, whether he had links with other suspects in Gujarat and who was supposed to receive the weapons.

Agencies probe possible wider terror network

The Delhi Police Special Cell is examining whether the two suspects were in contact with each other or were part of a larger recruitment and terror network linked to Jaish-e-Mohammed. Investigators are also trying to establish whether the online radicalisation activities in Delhi and the weapons recovery in Gujarat were connected.

The probe is focused on identifying other people who may have been recruited through social media, tracing their communication networks and finding out whether the alleged Pakistan-based handler was directing their activities.

Security agencies are continuing their investigation to establish the extent of the suspected network and identify any possible plans for terror attacks.