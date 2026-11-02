Major setback for Kejriwal as BJP welcomes 3 rebel Punjab AAP MLAs into its folds; alleges anti-incumbency in state

Welcoming the three former AAP leaders to the party, the Punjab BJP chief Kewal Singh Dhillon expressed happiness and said in Punjabi, "BJP ranks are growing day by day. Time has come for the AAP to go."

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BJP welcomes 3 rebel Punjab AAP MLAs into its folds

New Delhi: In a setback to the Aam Aadmi Party ahead of the Punjab assembly polls, three of its leaders from the state, including Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh and two other legislators, joined the BJP on Monday. Earlier in the day, suspended AAP MLA and former IPS officer Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh said he resigned as a legislator of the Punjab Vidhan Sabha.

In a post on Facebook, Singh — the MLA from Amritsar North seat — said he has sent his resignation to Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan.

Singh, along with Punjab MLAs Chetan Singh Jouramajra and Harmeet Singh Pathanmajra, joined the BJP in the presence of senior leaders at its headquarters here.

His resignation from the Punjab Assembly came on the heels of two other AAP legislators — Chetan Singh Jouramajra from Samana and Harmeet Singh Pathanmajra from Sanour in Patiala district — resigning from the party on Sunday.

BJP national general secretary and in-charge of party affairs in Punjab, Satish Poonia, co-in-charge Virendra Sachdeva and the party’s Punjab unit president Kewal Singh Dhillon were present on the occasion.

Addressing a press conference at the BJP headquarters, Poonia welcomed the three rebel AAP leaders into party fold and said their “political, social and administrative background” will strengthen the party and its “victory mission” in Punjab.

“There is an undercurrent in favour of the BJP and anti-incumbency against the ruling AAP in Punjab. Drug menace is the biggest challenge in Punjab,” he said.

He said while chitta (adulterated heroin) has destroyed Punjab’s youth under AAP rule, “corruption and crime” are the other two major challenges impacting the lives of the people in the border state.

Poonia said the AAP came to power in Punjab, promising that it would end the drug menace, but has failed to do so.

“Home Minister Amit Shah has asserted that drug abuse in Punjab will be eradicated by December 31, 2029,” he said, adding, “The BJP is committed to restore the former glory of Punjab.”

Addressing the press conference, Vijay Pratap Singh asserted that only BJP can restore “peace and prosperity” in Punjab.

“Peace and prosperity can be restored in Punjab with the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other senior BJP leaders. We have seen how BJP governments have worked in various states,” he said.

“Today, my five-year internship in AAP came to an end, and I am formally joining the BJP. With our experience, we will make every effort to restore peace and prosperity in Punjab,” Singh said. “Whatever responsibility is entrusted to us, we will fulfil it diligently.”