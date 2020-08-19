New Delhi: Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh, who was staunch;y opposing a CBI probe into the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, on Wednesday said the government will comment after receiving a copy of the order from the Supreme Court. Also Read - CBI to Probe SSR Death Case: Dadagiri Khatam, Anil Deshmukh Should Resign, Says BJP Leader Kirit Somayia

On Wednesday, the apex court handed the probe over to the CBI, which has been a long-standing demand of Sushant’s family members and fans. Also Read - CBI Takes Over Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case: Akshay Kumar to Kangana Ranaut, Celebs Welcome SC Decision

“Supreme Court has given its verdict, it is not right to make political comments. Our state’s justice system has always been one of the best in the country, no one is above law here & to provide justice to all has been the norm,” Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said, commenting on the SC order. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case: SC Orders CBI Probe, Asks Mumbai Police to Handover All Evidence

“Those in the government who know the law, the Mumbai Police Commissioner or our Advocate General can talk about it, it is not fit for me to comment on the verdict of Supreme Court,” Raut added.

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Bandra apartment on June 14. Mumbai Police said the actor committed suicide. However, a few days later, several questions were raised.

The Enforcement Directorate is probing the allegations of financial irregularities, transactions from the late actor’s bank accounts.