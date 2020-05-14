New Delhi: In a major setback to the Corona-free status that Goa has been enjoying since May 1 — as the last positive case was detected on April 3 — seven have tested positive in Goa, triggering fear that areas declared green zones are not free from further infections either. All seven are stable and under treatment. Also Read - Impact of COVID-19 on Pregnancy: Infection Leads to Abnormal Changes in Placenta That Could be Damaging to The Foetus

However, these cases can be considered as imported as five of the seven belong to one family, including husband, wife, son, daughter and one-year-old granddaughter (daughter of their daughter). They returned from Sholapur and were tested according to the state's migrant testing protocol.

The other two cases are unrelated but imported. One was a truck driver returning from Gujarat and another was from Mumbai.