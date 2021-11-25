Shillong: In a major jolt to the Congress in Meghalaya, 12 of the 17 party MLAs on Wednesday joined the Trinamool Congress (TMC). The 12 MLAs also include former Meghalaya CM Dr Mukul Sangma. A formal announcement in this regard will be made on Thursday.Also Read - West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Meets PM Modi, Discusses BSF's Jurisdiction Extension Issue

Sangma, who remained tight-lipped on the matter, told CNN-News18 that he cannot say much about the matter at the moment and will brief the media at 1 PM on Thursday.

The development comes a month after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi met Mukul Sangma and the party's state president Vincent H Pala over their demands. As per reports, Mukul Sangma and Pradesh Congress Committee chief Vincent H Pala had not been getting along well ever since the latter was appointed the new Meghalaya unit chief of the party.

Sangma had earlier also said that the party leadership did not consult him while appointing Pala as state unit chief. Last week, the two leaders, however, came together and decided to work together for the upcoming bye-elections.

Prior to this, there were speculations that Sangma may defect to the Trinamool Congress. In October, when Sangma was contacted by the TMC, he was non-committal about joining Trinamool Congress. Reports suggested that the TMC contacted Sangma after roping in Goa’s former chief minister Luizinho Faleiro for the party.

As per reports, Sangma along with 11 other party MLAs submitted their resignation letter to Assembly Speaker Metbah Lyngdoh on Wednesday evening. The ones who jumped the ship are all the eight MLAs from Garo Hills and four from Khasi Jaintia hills.

With this latest development, despite not winning a single seat in the 2018 state elections, the TMC became the principal opposition party in the state assembly. On the other hand, the Congress, which so far had 17 MLAs, is now reduced to only five.

Over the past couple of months, the TMC has been on an expansion mode. The TMC has been trying to expand its footprint in Tripura and Goa with an eye to the next assembly elections in these states.