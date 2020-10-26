New Delhi: In a major setback to PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti, 3 leaders on Monday resigned from her party over her remark on Indian tricolor, saying her remarks ‘hurt patriotic sentiments.’ Also Read - BJP Workers Detained For Trying to Hoist National Flag at Lal Chowk, PDP Office in Srinagar | Watch Video

In a letter to Mufti they stated that they are 'feeling quite uncomfortable over some of her actions and undesirable utterances especially which hurt patriotic sentiments'.

The resigning leaders are the party's founding member and Purba Rajya Sabha member Tirlok Singh Bajwa, Purba Legislative Council MLA Ved Mahajan and Gujjar leader Chaudhary Muhammad Hussain Wafa