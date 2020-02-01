New Delhi: Presenting Union Budget 2020, Nirmala Sitharaman has announced major tax cut which will benefit the crores of taxpayers. (Full Coverage of Budget 2020)

Those earning up to Rs 5 lakh in a year will pay no tax, the minister announced. For income between Rs 7.5 lakh and Rs 10 lakh per annum, the tax rate has been reduced to 15 per cent from 20 per cent. For income between Rs 10 lakh to Rs 12.5 lakh, tax rated brought down to 20 per cent from 30 per cent.

The new tax slabs are optional, Sitharaman said.

“Income tax rates will be significantly reduced for those who forego reliefs, exemptions,” the minister said. Explaining how these rate cuts will help an individual, the minister said, “A person earning Rs 15 lakh per anum and not availing any deductions will now pay Rs 1.95 lakh tax in place of Rs 2.73 lakh.”