Srinagar: A major terror attack was on Tuesday averted as four suspected terrorists were killed in back-to-back anti-terrorist operations by security forces in south Kashmir. Giving details, police said three terrorists were killed during an encounter in the Awantipora area, and one terrorist was killed in the Bijbehara area.

Giving further information, police said one of the three terrorists killed in Awantipora was involved in multiple incidents, including attacks on security forces in the area.

Additional Director of Police Vijay Kumar termed the killings a major success for security forces.

Police said three hybrid militants were arrested and 10 kg IED was recovered from their possession in Srinagar.

Police also added that in Awantipora, Lashkar-e-Toiba commander Mukhtar Bhat was among other terrorists who were gunned down by security forces. He, along with others, was going for a fidayeen (suicide) attack on the security forces camp. One AK-74 rifle, an AK-56 rifle, and 1 pistol were recovered from their possession.

After getting to know about the presence of terrorists, police cordoned off the area and began search operation in Semthan area of Bijbehara in Anantnag district.

The development comes a day after the Jammu and Kashmir police claimed to have busted a terror module that was being coordinated from Europe and arrested two of its members involved in ferrying weapons and explosives.