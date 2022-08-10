Srinagar/Jammu And Kashmir: A major tragedy was averted following the timely detection of a powerful improvised explosive device (IED) by the security forces near Tahab crossing area of Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday. “An IED weighing approx. 25 to 30 Kgs were recovered near Tahab Crossing on Circular Road in Pulwama by Police and Security Forces. A major tragedy has been averted by specific input generated by Pulwama Police”, said ADGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar.Also Read - Indian Railways To Operate Soon On Delhi-Kashmir Route Comprising Of World's Tallest Railway Bridge! All You Need To Know

#WATCH | J&K: An IED weighing, approx 25 to 30 Kgs, that was recovered near Tahab Crossing on Circular road in Pulwama by Police and security forces today, has now been defused. (Video Source: Indian Army) https://t.co/H4w9TBYWEl pic.twitter.com/OkECS073zg — ANI (@ANI) August 10, 2022

Meanwhile, 3 Lashkar-e-Toiba terrorists, including Lateef Rather who was involved in the killing of Kashmiri pandit government employee Rahul Bhat in May, are trapped in an ongoing encounter with security forces in Budgam.

Security forces had launched a cordon and search operation at Waterhail in Khansahib area of the district following information about the presence of terrorists there, a police spokesman said, adding that the search operation turned into an encounter after the terrorists fired upon the security forces.

Additional Director General of Police (Kashmir Zone) Vijay Kumar said the three Lashkar men including highly wanted Lateef Rather were trapped in the encounter. “03 #terrorists of #terror outfit LeT(TRF) including terrorist Lateef Rather trapped in ongoing #encounter. Terrorist Lateef is involved in several #civilian #killings including Rahul Bhat & Amreen Bhat.”

No casualties were reported in the encounter on either side so far.