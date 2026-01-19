By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Major update in Noida techie death case as Yogi government orders SIT inquiry, check details here
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister orders an SIT probe into Noida techie Yuvraj Mehta’s death, setting a five-day deadline amid allegations of negligence, delayed rescue, and construction site safety lapses nationwide.
UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has asked for a Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe into the death of a 27-year-old software engineer in Noida and has directed officials to provide a report on the matter within five days. The order was issued following outrage over alleged local apathy towards the death.
