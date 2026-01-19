  • Home
  • News
  • Major update in Noida techie death case as Yogi government orders SIT inquiry, check details here

Major update in Noida techie death case as Yogi government orders SIT inquiry, check details here

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister orders an SIT probe into Noida techie Yuvraj Mehta’s death, setting a five-day deadline amid allegations of negligence, delayed rescue, and construction site safety lapses nationwide.

Published date india.com Published: January 19, 2026 7:31 PM IST
email india.com By Kumar Utkarsh email india.com twitter india.com | Edited by Kumar Utkarsh email india.com twitter india.com
yuvraj mehta car accident
The order was issued following outrage over alleged local apathy towards the death.

About the Author

Kumar Utkarsh

Kumar Utkarsh

Kumar Utkarsh is a journalist, technology observer, and cricket enthusiast with over three years of experience in the media industry. Currently serving as a Sub-Editor at India Dot Com English, he cov ... Read More

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.