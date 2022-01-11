Dehradun: Amid the rapid surge in COVID cases in Uttarakhand, strict curbs have been imposed on devotees taking a dip in the Ganga in Haridwar and Rishikesh on the occasion of Makar Sankranti on January 14. There will be a ban on devotees gathering at Har ki Pauri in Haridwar, Triveni ghat in Rishikesh, and other ghats for a ritual bath on Makar Sankranti for their safety in view of the recent spike in pandemic cases in the state, orders issued by Haridwar District Magistrate Vinay Shankar Pandey and Dehradun District Magistrate R Rajesh Kumar said.Also Read - Uttarakhand Elections 2022: AAP Releases Second List Of 18 Candidates | Check Details

Uttarakhand | Haridwar district administration has put a complete ban on devotees taking holy dips on 'Makar Sankranti', 14 January. Entry at 'Har ki Pauri' area has also been restricted. Night curfew to be imposed from 10 pm- 6am on Jan 14: Vinay Shankar Pandey, DM, Haridwar pic.twitter.com/5qgTVfGRXW — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) January 11, 2022

Devotees from others states and other districts will also be prohobited from taking holy dips on Ganga ghats in Haridwar and Rishikesh. Bathing has been banned only on the occasion of Makar Sankranti to prevent people from gathering collectively. Moreover, Haridwar district administration as also imoised a night curfew from 10 pm to 6am on January 14.

A large number of devotees take a holy dip in the Ganga both in Haridwar and Rishikesh on the occasion of Makar Sankranti every year.

COVID cases in Uttarakhand have been on the rise over the past few days. A total of 2,127 COVID positive cases were reported on Tuesday and 1,292 on Monday.