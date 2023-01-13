Home

Makar Sankranti 2023: Nylon Strings, Chinese Manjha Banned In THESE Places | Deets Here

Makar Sankranti 2023: Every year authorities ban sale, storage and usage of nylon kite strings and chinese manjha to avoid accidents.

Makar Sankranti 2023: The season of flying kites is just around corner. It is that time of the year again when the sky is dotted with colourful kites of varied shapes and sizes. The markets brim with colours and life as patang baaz go out to buy that one perfect kite and manjha (kite string). This is also the time when accidents are reported due to these kite strings. Therefore, in order to reduce risk of life, various authorities from different states have banned usage of certain kite strings and imposed penalty as well.

Delhi, Mumbai, Punjab and Madhya Pradesh have issued advisory against use of certain kite strings on Makar Sankranti 2023:

Mumbai: Mumbai police has issued ban on storage, use or selling of nylon kite strings. The synthetic non-biodegradable strings often cause grievous and fatal injuries to humans as well as birds. Not only this, but this strings also harm the ecology and choke drains. Hence it has been banned from January 12 to February 10.

Delhi: Meanwhile, Delhi police reminded citizens that the capital has imposed a ban of chinese manjha. Violation of the norms issued under Section 5 of the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986, is a punishable offense and Kite flyers who are violating the rule will face imprisonment up to five years and/or fine up to Rs 1 lakh or both.

Punjab: Punjab Police on Sunday issued an advisory banning the manufacture, sale and use of Chinese kite flying string in the state. Under rule 144 of CrPC Act 1973, the advisory added, people involved in selling Chinese kite string will be punished. It urged parents not to allow their children to use it for kite flying and make them aware of its outcome.

Madhya Pradesh: Chinese manjha is also banned in Madhya Pradesh.

The sale of Chinese manjha continues across India despite orders from the National Green Tribunal and state governments. Ahead of Makar Sankranti and Independence Day, which many celebrate by flying kites, fresh advisories are issued against Chinese manjha.