Makar Sankranti Today: Thousands of devotees from across the country took a holy dip at the confluence of the River Ganga and the Bay of Bengal on the occasion of Makar Sankranti this morning.

With prayers on their lips, the devotees jostled for space since early hours to take a dip in the holy water at Ganga Sagar, also known as 'Sagardwip'.

Every year, an ocean of pilgrims gathers in Sagar Island to take a dip at the confluence of the River Ganga and the Bay of Bengal and offer prayers in the Kapil Muni Temple on the occasion.

The devotees also congregated at the banks of Sangam, Prayagraj and other auspicious rivers to bathe and offer prayers. Tight security arrangements have been made by the temple and district administrations.

Varanasi: Devotees take holy dip in Ganga river on the occasion of #MakarSankranti. pic.twitter.com/zMj8wzxSNT — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) January 14, 2021

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath early Thursday morning offered prayers at the Gorakhnath Temple here on the occasion of Makar Sankranti greeted people on the festival, which marks the end of the winter solstice.

“I wish everyone a happy Makar Sankranti. This festival is celebrated across the country in different names – In north India, it is called Sankranti, while in South India it is called Pongal Lohri in Punjab, and in Assam it is celebrated as Bihu,” he said.

The Chief Minister said that on the festival, which is dedicated to the Sun God, devotees bathe in rivers and offer prayers to the Sun deity.

Adityanath, who is also head of Goraksh Peeth followed tradition by offering the first Khichdi at the Gorakhnath temple.

The Chief Minister further stated lakhs of people come to offer prayers at the Gorakhpur temple. The temple also holds a month-long Khichdi fair from the day of Makar Sankranti in the temple premises.

(With inputs from ANI)