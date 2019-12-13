New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday targeted the Modi government over crimes against women in the country, saying that instead of PM’s ‘Make In India,’ it is ‘Rape in India’ everywhere in the country, repeating the remark made by Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, the leader of the Congress in the Lok Sabha, in the House on Wednesday.

Addressing a rally in Godda, Jharkhand, where Assembly Elections are currently underway, the former Congress president said, “Narendra Modi had said ‘Make in India’ but nowadays wherever you look, it is ‘Rape in India’. In Uttar Pradesh, Narendra Modi’s MLA raped a woman, then she met with an accident but Narendra Modi did not utter a word.”

Rahul Gandhi, Congress in Godda, Jharkhand: Narendra Modi had said 'Make in India' but nowadays wherever you look, it is 'Rape in India'. In Uttar Pradesh Narendra Modi's MLA raped a woman, then she met with an accident but Narendra Modi did not utter a word. (12.12.19) pic.twitter.com/84xozUomnO — ANI (@ANI) December 12, 2019

Speaking in Lok Sabha, Chowdhury had said that India was moving from ‘Make In India’ to ‘Rape in India.’

The remarks made by Rahul, the Congress Lok Sabha MP from Kerala’s Wayanad, were in reference to Uttar Pradesh’s Unnao, where Kuldeep Singh Sengar, an MLA expelled by the BJP in August, was accused by a girl of raping her in 2017. In July this year, she had to be hospitalised after a car that she and her family were travelling in, was hit by a truck, killing two of her aunts. The ‘accident’ was allegedly carried out at the behest of Sengar, who is currently in jail.

A trial court will pronounce its verdict in the case on December 16.

According to reports, 86 rape cases are said to have taken place in Unnao in just the last 11 months.

Recently, in Unnao only, a 23-year-old girl died after she was set ablaze by five men, including two who had sexually assaulted her last year.