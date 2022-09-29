Bhubaneshwar: After two hugely successful Make in Odisha Investors’ Meet and Curtain Raisers for Make in Odisha Conclave’22 at New Delhi and Mumbai, CM Naveen Patnaik led an industry high-level team comprising of Odisha’s Industry Minister and top bureaucrats at Bengaluru today for the third Make in Odisha Investor’s Meet and Curtain Raiser in India.Also Read - 7th Pay Commission: THIS State Announces DA Hike of 3 Per Cent Ahead of Festive Season

Odisha has been the most preferred destination for investments in various sectors, attracting large investments in various fields of industry and services sector. Also Read - Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik Conferred With Lifetime Achievement Award

It has also become a preferred destination for investors from across India and abroad. Make in Odisha Conclave is the flagship industry-investors meet of the Odisha Government and has been hugely successful in all its previous editions and the success continued in Bengaluru today as well. Also Read - Odisha Government Felicitates Sportspersons on National Sports Day With Cash Awards Rs 2.12 Crore

Wipro Founder Chairman Azim Premji met Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik yesterday evening and many areas of industrial growth and development including investment climate were discussed between the both. Today, industry leaders and corporate captains from various sectors met Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik in Bengaluru and expressed their interest to explore avenues and possibilities for collaboration in Odisha.

From the IT & ITES sectors, Ranjeet Kumar, Centre Head, Incture India Pvt. Ltd., Amit Sharma, Managing Partner, IBM India, Girish Menon, President, Concentrix Daksh Services Ltd, Ajay Vij, Managing Director, Accenture Ltd, Venkataraman N, CFO, Happiest Minds and Nivruti Rai, Country Head, Intel Tech India Pvt Ltd met CM Naveen Patnaik and explored areas of cooperation in the field of IT and ITES in Odisha.

In the area of Healthcare, Dr. Shravan Subramanyam, MD & CEO, Wipro-GE Healthcare Pvt Ltd discussed various possibilities too. From the domain of Engineerin; T. K. Sridhar, CFO, ABB Ltd. had a fruitful meeting with the Odisha Chief Minister.

From the Metal Downstream sector, Saranyan P., CFO, TTK Prestige Ltd and from the Food Processing sector, Gautam Sharma, MD & CEO, Indo Nissin Foods Pvt Ltd also met Naveen Patnaik. Mr. K. Krishna Moorthy, CEO & President, Indian Electronics and Semiconductor Association had very proactive and positive interactions with Shri. Patnaik. From the Apparel industry, Siva Ganapathi, Managing Director, Gokaldas Exports Ltd, Srinivasan Kari, President, Page Industries Ltd, B. N. Monappa, Founder & MD, Cotton India, Binay Kumar Gupta, MD, Dollar Industries Ltd, Naseer Humayun, CMD, Indian Designs Pvt Ltd and from the Textile Processing sector, Vishal Sehgal, CMD, Indian Stitches Pvt Ltd. met and discussed avenues of investment with CM Naveen Patnaik.

Rajneesh Kumar, Chief Corporate Affairs Office, Flipkart from E-commerce, Jitendra Chaddah, Country Head, Global Foundry Ltd from Seminconductor, Gaurav Taneja, Consulting Leader, Ernst & Young from Consulting and Arun Chittapalli, MD, Wonderla from Entertainment Park also met Mr. Patnaik and the intense and well-defined meetings helped build greater investor confidence which would result in massive investments coming up for the state of Odisha in the coming days.

CM Naveen Patnaik attended the Odisha Investor’s Meet at Bengaluru along with major business leaders across various business domains and sectors. In his address, he said, “I have come to invite you all to Odisha and be part of our transformative journey. Odisha is now progressing fast in every sector. On the strength of our abundant natural resources, skilled human resources and stable governance, Odisha is emerging as a leading destination for industries and investment.

Drawing on the strength of Odisha having many blue-chip IT companies operating and flourishing in the state, he stated that, “most of the top Indian IT companies have established their centres in Bhubaneswar.

The government is also providing continuous support to the Startup ecosystem in the city. He then mentioned that Odisha has been ranked among the top States of India in terms of live manufacturing investments and has been accorded the “Achiever” status in the recently released “Ease of Doing Business” ratings.

Speaking about the Make in Odisha Conclave 2022, Shri. Patnaik said that it is a platform for the state to showcase its growth story and present what it has to offer to investors across the globe. He reiterated that it is also a platform for industry captains and thought-leaders to talk about the future outlook of various industrial sectors.

Speaking about Odisha which is committed as a State to provide an ecosystem for job linked industrial growth, the Odisha CM said, “ If any state is providing X incentive for promotion of business opportunities, we will provide X plus. Our Government walks the talk.” Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik welcomed all the investors and captains of industry and sought their participation in the Make in Odisha Conclave being held in Bhubaneswar from 30th November to 4th December 2022 and hoped that they would come and invest in Odisha and be a partner in ushering in a new Industrial Age in Odisha.