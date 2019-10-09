New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday interacted with 126 Indian Police Service (IPS) probationers of the 2018 batch in Delhi and asked them to make the police force a citizen-friendly and approachable environment.

Speaking to the IPS officers who invited the PM for a visit, PM Modi applauded them for their tireless efforts and dedication for the improvement of the nation.

“The prime minister asked the officers to imbibe service orientation and dedication in their day-to-day work. He stressed on the importance for the police force to be connected with ordinary citizens,” a statement from Prime Minister’s Office quoted Modi as saying.

Stressing on aversion from crime, PM Modi said that the foremost responsibility of IPS officers is to prevent any such happening and highlighted that the use of technology can create methods for the same.

The Prime Minister further discussed the role of police in transforming aspirational districts and as instruments of social change.

PM Modi also enthused upon the number of women probationers in the 2018 batch. A further increase in the number of women in police force will have a huge positive impact on policing as well as nation-building, he said.

Concluding his session, the PM wished the officers a bright future and asked them to believe in themselves. He added that the officers must imbibe self-confidence and inherent strength along with the official training to equip themselves in dealing with the day-to-day challenges.