Makeshift Tanks, Iron Sheets: Over 14,000 Farmers Resume Delhi Chalo March With 1,200 Tractors | 10 Points

Farmers Protest: Approximately 14,000 farmers said they resumed their protest along the Delhi border, with 1,200 tractor trolleys, 300 cars, and 10 mini-buses.

Traffic movement was affected on Delhi-Gurugram, Delhi-Bahadurgarh and several other roads after heavy deployment was made to ensure law and order.

New Delhi: After rejecting Centre’s proposal, the agitating farmers resumed their Delhi Chalo march from the Punjab-Haryana border on Wednesday. With makeshift tanks and iron sheets, over 14,000 farmers said they have resumed their Delhi Chalo March with 1,200 tractors on the highway. On the ‘Delhi Chalo’ march, farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher said they have decided that no farmer, or youth will march forward and the leaders will march ahead. He said they will go peacefully and the protest can be ended if the Centre makes a law on MSP.

Check Top 10 Developments of the Delhi Chalo March

On Tuesday, the Haryana Police urged Punjab counterparts to seize equipment brought by protesters to dismantle police barricades.

Ahead of the protest, Kisan Mazdoor Morcha leader Sarwan Singh Pandher reiterated that the farmers would demonstrate peacefully, appealing to the government to remove barricades and allow them to proceed to Delhi unimpeded.

In the meantime, Delhi Police has beefed up security in the national capital and directed its personnel to ensure strict vigil at Tikri, Singhu and Ghazipur borders after protesting farmers announced to continue their ‘Delhi Chalo’ agitation.

In the fourth round of talks with the farmer leaders on Sunday, a panel of three Union ministers proposed that government agencies would buy pulses, maize and cotton at the MSP for five years after entering into an agreement with farmers. Farmer leaders refused the proposal, saying it was not in favour of farmers.

Delhi Police officials said security personnel deployed at the three borders were on Tuesday asked to stay on alert. They said commuters might face traffic congestion.

Protesting farmers and Haryana police personnel clashed at the Punjab-Haryana border near Amabala on February 13.

The two border points of Delhi and Haryana – Tikri and Singhu – are sealed with the heavy deployment of police personnel and paramilitary forces and multi-layered barricades of concrete and iron nails. Two lanes of the Ghazipur border have also been shut with multi-layer barricades and police personnel.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (outer) Jimmy Chiram said there was sufficient deployment of the force, besides paramilitary personnel, at the Delhi-Haryana borders.

