New Delhi: After Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman made the third tranche of announcement of the Rs 20 lakh crore economic package, Union Home Minister Amit Shah heaped praises on the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government. Emphasising on PM Modi’s goal of making the country self-reliant, Shah asserted that the former goes hand in hand with empowering our farmers. He also congratulated Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for the reforms. Also Read - What is Essential Commodities Act? What Are The Amendments? Breaking Down Nirmala Sitharaman's Speech

“Modi Govt believes that India’s welfare lies in the welfare of farmers. The unprecedented assistance given to farmers today shows Modi ji’s foresight to make the country self-sufficient by empowering farmers.I congratulate PM Modi & FM Nirmala Sitharaman for this,” Shah said.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President JP Nadda was also in the favour of the announcements by the Finance Minister. He was confident that the reforms will help the farmers and enhance their incomes.

“I welcome far-reaching agricultural reforms announced by FM today. Proposed amendments to Essential Commodities Act, 1955; APMC Act & legal framework for advance sale agreements to ensure better returns to farmers. I thank PM Modi for these very effective decisions,” JP Nadda said.

“Today’s announcements will hugely benefit farmers & enhance their incomes. 1 lakh cr fund for farmgate infra,scheme for global marketing of local agri-produce,new schemes to benefit herbal cultivators, fruits & vegetable growers, beekeepers, fisheries, dairying etc,” he added.

Earlier in the day, Nirmala Sitharaman came out with a slew of fiscal measures along with regulatory reforms to revive the agriculture and allied sectors under the mega Rs 20 lakh crore economic package for the ‘Self-reliant India Movement’ announced by PM Modi recently.

The minister detailed eight unique steps backed by fiscal support to build local brands, cold-chain and warehousing infrastructure and promote animal husbandry and fisheries in the country. Not just fiscal measures, regulatory reforms will also be carried out, Sitharaman said.

She pointed out that amendments to the Essential Commodities Act will be made and a legal route would be taken to free the farmers to sell their produce in any market that provides remunerative prices, rather than restricting such sales only to the licensee in the APMCs.