New Delhi: Nobel Prize laureate and Pakistani education activist Malala Yousafzai on Sunday faced sharp criticism from Twitterati and political leaders for tweeting on Kashmir.

“In the last week, I’ve spent time speaking with people living and working in #Kashmir – journalists, human rights lawyers and students,” she said in a tweet.

In a strong response to her tweet, BJP MP from Karnataka Shobha Karandlaje told her to spend some time speaking with the minorities of Pakistan.

“India is pursuing development projects in Jammu and Kashmir and the voices of the people there are being heard.Sincere request to the Nobel winner, to spend some time speaking with the minorities of Pakistan,” Karandlaje wrote on Twitter.

Another user took to Twitter to tell her to spend a few minutes to speak with minority girls in #Sindh who are being converted and persecuted daily.

“Kindly spend few minutes to speak with minority minor girls in #Sindh who are being converted & persecuted daily, otherwise it would expose your hypocrisy,” wrote the Twitter user.

Last week, former Hindu lawmaker from Prime Minister Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party, Baldev Kumar, who sought political asylum from New Delhi, had said that minorities in Pakistan are not feeling secure and they have been denied rights.

“Minorities in Pakistan are not feeling secure and they have been denied rights. There is an increase in atrocities and target killings. I was put behind bars for two years,” the former MLA from Barikot (reserved) seat in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, was quoted as saying by news agency IANS.

Kumar had said that minorities were being prosecuted in Pakistan and killings of Hindu and Sikh leaders were being carried out.

In a series of tweets on the issue of Kashmir, Malala urged the UN to act and work towards helping Kashmiri children return to school amid the ongoing restrictions in the valley.

“I am asking leaders, at #UNGA and beyond, to work towards peace in Kashmir, listen to Kashmiri voices and help children go safely back to school,” Malala said on Twitter.

Restrictions were imposed in the Kashmir Valley since India on August 5 revoked Article 370 of the Constitution that gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir and also bifurcated the state into two Union Territories.